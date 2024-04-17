SANS INSTITUTE: Difference between NIS & NIS2

April 2024 by SANS INSTITUTE

The NIS Directive, adopted in 2016, was the first EU-wide legislation on cybersecurity. Its main goal was to establish a common level of security for network and information systems across the European Union.

The NIS2 Directive is an updated and more comprehensive version of the NIS Directive, aiming to address the shortcomings of the original legislation and to adapt to the evolving digital landscape. We’ve listed the most important differences between these two directives in a useful infographic.

Click to view full infographic