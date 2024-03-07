Sabey Data Centers and ECLAIRION Announce Referral Agreement Partnership

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Sabey Data Centers, a designer, builder and operator of multi-tenant data centers, is proud to announce a partnership with ECLAIRION, a modular, containerized data center solution company. This mutual referral agreement partnership allows both companies to provide solutions to potential customers on a global basis.

ECLAIRION specializes in ecological and modular high-density data centers, primarily focused on providing solutions for high density IT equipment hosting. ECLAIRION’s approach is tailored to the needs of intensive computing sites, including those requiring high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. An essential part of ECLAIRION’s value proposition is its commitment to improving environmental impacts, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality through the use of decarbonized energy supplies and innovative cooling technologies that significantly reduce energy consumption.

ECLAIRION is based in Paris, France. Eclairion is recognized as France’s first data center dedicated to high-density colocation hosting within container modules. It emphasizes sovereignty, modularity, environmental responsibility, and security, offering powerful, secure, and flexible hosting solutions for compute clusters. ECLAIRION’s innovative approach combines high performance with a commitment to sustainability.

The partnership further solidifies Sabey’s commitment to delivering a more consistent and engaging experience for its customers, partners and the industry at large.