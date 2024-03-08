OVHcloud® US is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Maher as the new Sales Director

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

OVHcloud® US is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Maher as the new Sales Director of OVHcloud US. Maher brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new position with over 20 years of experience across technology and sales. His proven track record in sales leadership, paired with a deep understanding of the technology industry, will be instrumental in driving growth, expanding customer relationships, and delivering an exceptional customer experience to OVHcloud US customers.