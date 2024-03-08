OVHcloud® US is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Maher as the new Sales Director
March 2024 by Marc Jacob
OVHcloud® US is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Maher as the new Sales Director of OVHcloud US. Maher brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new position with over 20 years of experience across technology and sales. His proven track record in sales leadership, paired with a deep understanding of the technology industry, will be instrumental in driving growth, expanding customer relationships, and delivering an exceptional customer experience to OVHcloud US customers.
Prior to joining OVHcloud US, Maher held senior sales roles at technology-focused startup companies, where he consistently exceeded sales targets, fostered strong client relationships, and helped multiple organizations create a massive footprint in their respective industries. His passion for innovation and his customer-centric approach aligned perfectly with the OVHcloud US commitment to delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions with outstanding service.