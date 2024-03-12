Roger Cobb joins as SVP Sales, Jonathan Glass appointed as VP Engineering by BlackFog

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

BlackFog announced two key appointments to its leadership team, welcoming Roger Cobb as Senior Vice President Sales and Jonathan Glass, as Vice President of Engineering.

Cobb brings a wealth of industry experiences in consulting, sales, and security and will be leading the team in driving new business opportunities across North America. A graduate of Colorado State University, he joins BlackFog from HUMAN, where he was Senior Director, Anti Fraud. Prior to his time at HUMAN, he helped to build the channel processes at several IT and security startups including FishNet/Optive Security, Zscaler and Malwarebytes.

A startup founder himself, Glass will be responsible for growing the engineering team and overseeing product development across different platforms including, desktop, mobile and cloud for BlackFog’s ADX (Anti Data Exfiltration) technology.

Glass is an experienced developer and software architect and was most recently Senior Director of Engineering at ESO. He brings more than 15 years of experience in leading and growing large engineering teams with agile development processes and holds a Masters in Engineering from Cambridge University.