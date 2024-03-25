PROVEN Consult and Sadq partners to deliver cutting-edge solutions

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

PROVEN Consult announced the signing of an MoU with Sadq, the digital signature company in Saudi Arabia. The MoU was signed between Hilel Baroud, CEO of PROVEN Consult, and Dr. Abdulla Allahuo, marking the beginning of a collaborative journey aimed at providing cutting-edge solutions to clients.

Through this partnership, PROVEN Consult and Sadq are committed to enhancing the client experience by offering access to Sadq’s seamless e-signature solution. This integration will streamline document signing processes, ultimately boosting efficiency and productivity for clients across various industries.

In addition to the e-signature solution, PROVEN Consult is integrating its powerful Sanad.ai Arabic OCR technology into the joint offerings. This tool, renowned for its accuracy and efficiency in text extraction, will further elevate the capabilities of collaborative solutions.

The partnership between PROVEN Consult and Sadq reflects a shared vision of leveraging technology to empower businesses and enhance operational efficiency. Both parties are committed to leveraging their expertise and resources to deliver unparalleled value to clients.