Perifery Appoints Titan Data Solutions as Authorized Distributor

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Perifery™, a division of DataCore, announced the successful onboarding of Titan Data Solutions as a distributor of its nearline archive solutions and workflow applications. As the latest provider in its authorized distribution network, Titan will focus on delivering Perifery’s industry-leading solutions to a wide range of customers and channel partners in the UK and IE markets.