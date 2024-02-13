Logpoint and IT-TOTAL partner to safeguard small and medium-sized organizations in Sweden

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint announced a partnership with IT-TOTAL. IT-Total delivers secure and customized IT infrastructure with great commitment. The partnership enables IT-TOTAL to offer a complete SOC service based on Logpoint Converged SIEM with real-time monitoring, detection, triage, analysis, and management of known and unknown threats.

IT-TOTAL and Logpoint aim to help customers overcome cybersecurity challenges like the shortage of cybersecurity professionals and the heavy toll of resources associated with building a SOC in-house. Swedish organizations also face expanding data and cybersecurity regulations. For example, the Network Information Security (NIS)2 directive from the European Union introduces strict requirements for a broad range of sectors, impacting many small and medium organizations.

IT-TOTAL will offer Logpoint Converged SIEM, a platform that helps customers protect the entire business through comprehensive threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities. The platform collects and analyzes data across the IT infrastructure, automates investigation of security events, and provides case management tools to help security analysts automate response.