Nord Security introduces NordStellar

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Noreika emphasizes that threat actors don’t need to look for complicated methods to access systems today. Instead, they can simply search for credentials that are probably already available on the dark web. This presents a risk that NordStellar can mitigate.

The number of cyberattacks targeting businesses is increasing at an alarming rate. According to recent statistics, ransomware attacks have seen a significant surge and now account for almost a quarter of all breaches. There was a 71% increase in attacks targeting identities in 2023. Additionally, cybercriminals now commonly abuse valid accounts, which account for 30% of all incidents.

NordStellar provides comprehensive protection and dark web monitoring for employee, brand, and corporate security. It bolsters enterprises’ resilience against cyberattacks by reducing ransomware risks, preventing account takeovers, identifying malware exposure, detecting compromised credentials, and protecting employees from identity theft. NordStellar is available as a platform and API.

It’s the third cybersecurity solution for businesses, created by Nord Security. The first two - a business password manager NordPass, that also servers individual customers, and an advanced network access security solution NordLayer were launched in 2019 and 2020. This year company also introduced Saily - a new global eSIM. Nord Security’s flagship product NordVPN is now considered to be the leading VPN service globally, featuring additional malware protection features, such as Threat Protection.