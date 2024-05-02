Cryptomathic launches CrystalKey 360

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cryptomathic announces the launch of CrystalKey 360, its new cryptographic key management solution.Gartner recently revealed that the evolving regulatory environment is a driving factor forcing security and risk management leaders to enhance their security and risk management spending. As the volume of keys increases, organizations are finding it harder to demonstrate compliance with regulations.

The new platform solves the challenge of managing the rapidly increasing number of keys floating around organizations today. Keys are needed for many new and existing use cases to ensure data security and compliance with new regulations.

One of the headaches in many regulated organizations is the need for hardware security modules (HSMs), which are expensive to buy, maintain and staff. The expensive and inflexible nature of HSMs creates a barrier to forward-thinking business priorities like benefiting from the cloud.

The platform makes it easy to manage all policies, algorithms, keys, logging, and governance across HSMs, secure cloud enclaves, cloud key stores, and applications. It is one system that brings everything together to vastly improve operational costs and efficiencies.

CrystalKey 360 provides this crypto-agility in a centralized platform and is expected to become available under a new subscription-based license from Q3 2024. A migration path for existing Cryptomathic customers is expected to be available from Q1 2025.