New technology from Crowd Angel to keep Bedford Blues rugby fans safe next season

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Crowd Angel announced it is partnering with Bedford Blues, the Championship Rugby Club founded in 1886, to boost the safety and security of fans visiting its Goldington Road ground during the 2024/25 season. In this first-of-its-kind deployment, Bedford Blues will be able to send tailored messages to visitors in different sections of the ground, providing them with clear and precise information about unfolding incidents, re-routing them away from congested areas, and improving the overall fan experience. It will enhance Bedford Blues’ ability to comply with the upcoming legislation known as Martyn’s Law.

Martyn’s Law – officially known as the Terrorism Protection of Premises Bill – is expected to pass in the summer of 2024, and its ‘Enhanced Tier’ will apply to venues hosting at least 800 visitors. A legislative response to the tragic Manchester Arena bombing of 2017, it is designed to reduce the risk to the public from terrorism by protecting public venues, increasing national security, and improving personal safety. For venues such as the Blues’ 5,531-capacity Goldington Road, this means implementing measures to mitigate the threat of terrorism, including security systems, staff training, and clear crowd management processes.

Crowd Angel leverages geofencing technology to allow venue organisers to digitally map visitor movements and send tailored, location-aware SMS messages and alerts to ensure everyone’s ongoing safety. The platform can also be used by organisers to monitor for overcrowding, helping them reassign stewards and staff members to busy areas, re-route visitors, open new entrances and exits, and more. It also allows venues to store and report on their response to unfolding incidents, which will become a key compliance requirement under Martyn’s Law.

"We are very pleased to have found a partner in Crowd Angel as we move towards new legislation around keeping crowds safe here at Goldington Road. With their situational messaging technology, we can also enhance our fan communication and enjoyment every time they come to watch the Blues playing on home turf," said Dawn Brittain, Operations Manager at Bedford Blues Rugby Club.

“Bedford Blues are the perfect launch partner for us as they are community-driven, put their fans’ safety first and are always looking to improve the fan experience for anyone who attends their home games at Goldington Road,” said Paul Tindley, CEO at Crowd Angel. “We are extremely proud of the opportunity to support the club in making its games and venues secure and compliant with the upcoming Martyn’s Law.”