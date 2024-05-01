Netenrich Launches Adaptive MDRTM for Google Chronicle Security Operations

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Netenrich announced the launch of Netenrich Adaptive MDRTM, an innovative approach to Managed Detection and Response (MDR) that empowers customers to shift-left their security operations model and increase their cyber resiliency. Adaptive MDR is based on Netenrich’s Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ and seamlessly integrates with Google Cloud’s best-in-class Security Operations platform, Chronicle. With Adaptive MDR, enterprise security operations become more proactive while reducing reliance on manual intervention and improving threat detection, response, and resilience.

Unlike other MDR and XDR offerings, Netenrich Adaptive MDR continuously adapts to customers’ evolving needs, environment assets, and the dynamic nature of the threat landscape. With traditional solutions, after initial configuration and implementation, the tools do not address drift in the environment and instead become black boxes, inundating internal security teams with non-contextualized alerts while restricting visibility and preventing teams from tuning it themselves. They also tend not to focus on unknown threats. In contrast, Netenrich discovers unknown threats using modeling and advanced scoring algorithms, and automates responses to them.

For effective decision making, Netenrich Adaptive MDR leverages a security data lake — built through agile and continuous data engineering, detection engineering, and response engineering — to provide significantly improved data quality, behavioral detections, and complete transparency. In addition, customized playbooks and response automation capabilities from Netenrich deliver efficient incident remediation, contain threats, and minimize impact on a continuous basis.

“Netenrich shares our engineering-centric security vision, and their commitment to agility and data-driven operations aligns perfectly with our own goals,” said Netenrich customer Andy Nallappan, EVP of Operations and CISO, Cloud Software Group (CSG – formed from merger of Citrix, TIBCO, NetScaler, and others). “With Netenrich Adaptive MDR, we’re poised to redefine and modernize our entire security strategy and processes, and are that much closer to our goal of achieving autonomic security operations.”

Benefits of Netenrich Adaptive MDR include:

● Access to a clean and efficient security data lake with Chronicle SIEM, as well as the ability to reduce the need to hire data scientists to achieve data-driven security outcomes.

● Achieve high-confidence security operations and situational awareness from enhanced data quality, lineage, integrity, and visibility, to drive better detections and situational awareness. Netenrich Adaptive MDR also delivers continuous modeling from a business, threat, and impact perspective, as well as MITRE coverage.

● Unrivaled efficiency in eliminating false positives and noise, thus making customer teams more productive.

● Deep expertise in Google SecOps, including Chronicle SIEM, SOAR, Mandiant, and more.

Netenrich Adaptive MDR is available now.