nVisium Advances Full-Stack Software Security Engineering Training with DevSec Mentor

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

nVisium has announced the release of DevSec Mentor, a modern training platform that enables developers and security practitioners to enhance their full-stack secure coding practices. In the age of increasingly sophisticated and ever-changing application security cyber threats, nVisium’s training platform ensures that developers are current on the latest security assessment and technology innovations, allowing them to uncover and remediate security vulnerabilities in code, whether in business applications or infrastructure, prior to production.

nVisium’s DevSec Mentor platform incorporates leading-edge web and mobile application security assessment methodology combined with proven development, integration design, and knowledge of modern security practices to deliver a comprehensive, online training offering that significantly improves developers’ security-savviness and overall awareness.

The DevSec Mentor Platform was created with the intention of replacing outdated teaching methods such as CBTs (Computer-Based Training). It provides an in-depth and engaging online training experience with focus on how application and infrastructure-as-code security vulnerabilities manifest, requiring participants to detect and remediate high risk code in order to progress in capabilities, knowledge, and modules.

The platform’s Alpha version is now available to a select group of participants and the official release will be in Q4 2020.