Netenrich announced an integrated Threat and Attack Surface Intelligence

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Netenrich announced an integrated Threat and Attack Surface Intelligence offering to help enterprises reduce their digital brand exposure while overcoming skills gaps. Two new products, Knowledge Now (KNOW), a free global threat intelligence tool, and Attack Surface Intelligence (ASI) combine to deliver rich, actionable context for faster, more proactive response to known and emerging cyber threats.

KNOW and ASI address growing risk and alert fatigue that IT and SecOps professionals face on a daily basis. ASI lets security teams continuously see what adversaries see as they target brand exposure and shadow IT vulnerabilities. KNOW provides free global threat information that lets analysts learn about, search, and gain rich context into malicious activity up to 15x faster.

ASI focuses on an organization’s dynamic attack surface through AI-driven monitoring and discovery. Automated scans help analysts find, evaluate, prioritize and mitigate risk from port, protocol, and service exposure through:

· Domain exposure

· Compromised e-mail addresses

· IP addresses, open ports

· Certificates

· Misconfigurations

· Vulnerabilities with active exploit intel from KNOW

· Digital exposure from code repositories, public cloud, shadow IT

The free global news engine, KNOW, reduces time spent researching the latest cyber threats with curated insight from trusted sources and context vetted by Netenrich experts. KNOW goes deeper than competing solutions by delivering detailed context of specific threats and threat indicators.

Where analysts might spend hours or days manually searching for the latest threat information, news and updates appear in KNOW immediately, saving users hours of valuable time for more important tasks. An intuitive dashboard displays information sorted by trending threats, recent activity, and related topics.

ASI and KNOW streamline IT and SecOps to reach advanced levels of resolution intelligence and helping drive actionable results:

· 24X7 continuous coverage

· More proactive, preventive approach

· Faster action to prevent attacks

· Bridges critical skills gaps

· Stronger overall security posture