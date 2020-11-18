maincubes has partnered with Dutch service integrator Intergrid

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Data center service provider maincubes has partnered with Dutch service integrator Intergrid to bring high-quality tailored solutions hosted on secure and extremely reliable infrastructure that is fully based and operated in Europe. Clients will have easy access to a variety of services for IT, Operational Technology, Internet of Things, Security and Infrastructure, while being ensured that their data policies are in line with the strictest possible regulations on security and privacy based on European policies and ownership. New Opportunities Bring New Challenges

The extreme pace of IT developments has opened up new opportunities for organizations to digitize their operations. The evolution in cloud computing has now made the technology available to all companies regardless of their size. Meanwhile, challenges posed by increased complexity demand a high level of knowledge and skills that is less likely available to them. Technologies and services offered by a multitude of vendors need to be integrated into an environment that is easy to use, flexible, and powerful enough to offer all resources needed to improve the business. The subsequent data explosion has also vastly increased the need for reliability and security within the entire infrastructure, ranging from the own network perimeter and the data center to the cloud itself.

Powerful, Secure and Compliant

Intergrid offers solutions that are completely tailored to the business demands of the client, while maincubes is a fully independent and truly European provider of state-of-the-art data center services, with facilities in Frankfurt and Amsterdam. The solutions of Intergrid with the maincubes data center infrastructure means that the IT services running on these platforms will be fully compliant with European data requirements, maximizing data security and customer privacy while offering optimal continuity and power. Being the only independent and fully European data center provider, maincubes can guarantee that data will, at all times, remain in one of its data centers in Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Digital Transformations

“Intergrid has a proven track record in offering quality IT services, enabling businesses to create an infrastructure that helps them to fully utilize their potential,” said Joris te Lintelo, Vice President at maincubes. “Their business network includes market leaders, both within the Benelux and beyond. Our AMS01 data center in Amsterdam offers the ideal technical backbone for their IT environments, while ensuring data is stored securely and complies to the strictest of European guidelines. We bring European ownership, deep knowledge of IT systems, flexibility, security and cost-efficiency to the table, allowing for a unique offering to our clients. Together, Intergrid and maincubes offer new opportunities for businesses in the Benelux to bring their digital transformation to the next level.”

“In maincubes we have found a data center service provider that delivers the highest level of involvement, professionalism, integrity and independence that we expect of ourselves and of our partners,” said Haydar Zöhre, Managing Director at Intergrid. “Their setup allows our customers to have remote private cloud and datacenter solutions, and the maincubes infrastructure is ideally suited for hosting any platform we develop for our customers. In terms of technology and capacity, but also when it comes to reliability, data security and compliance to strict regulations on privacy and data security.”