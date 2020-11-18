Maltem Consulting Group chooses Montreal as its new Cyber Security expertise hub

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Maltem Consulting Group is expanding the services offered by its Montréal-based subsidiary by launching a new cyber security expertise. Maltem Canada plans to create 100 jobs in Montreal over the next three years, including 40 at its cyber security department.

This sector is undergoing rapid growth in Greater Montréal and everything is in place to make it a leading destination for cyber security firms. Maltem Canada, founded in 2018 by Jean-Luc Salinas and Marc Giraud-Sauveur, has capitalized on this advantage by opening its new cyber security centre of excellence in Montréal.

This initiative aims to address the issues that companies are currently facing, such as cyberattacks, risks related to computer data and human negligence. Maltem Canada has designed this expertise for all of its clients: startups, major groups and, of course, SMEs. The service includes full offensive security coverage, a selection of awareness workshops, secure code training, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), security architecture but also DevSecOps support.

Positioned as a Tech for Good leader, Maltem Canada is confident of the success of its operation, which is based on local and international partnerships.

Signing partnerships with local businesses is essential because it not only supplements Maltem Canada’s cyber security offer, but it also contributes to Québec’s economical growth effort.

This vision of excellence for its clients has led Maltem to partner with Yogosha, the first private Bug Bounty platform in Europe. Its aim is to help organizations to detect and fix company’s vulnerabilities before criminals exploit them.

In addition to Maltem Canada’s expertise and its reach in Québec, another ambition of the company is to collaborate with Montréal’s universities. Maltem Canada and Yogosha are actively involved with l’École Polytechnique de Montréal to organize live hacking events with its students—the next of which is planned for early 2021. The aim is to participate in the training of qualified talent of the next generation.

It is by benefiting from Montréal’s strong local ecosystem as well as from rich collaborations with organizations such as Montreal International or Investissements Québec that Maltem Canada is approaching its entry into the cyber security market.

Maltem Consulting Group was founded in 2001 by Jean-Luc Clamen and Pascal Mennesson. The group covers a large field of digital skills such as business consulting, data factory, Agile centre of excellence and client experience. With its 1,100 collaborators in 12 countries, and revenues of Cdn$150 million, Maltem Consulting Group continues to expand and post a positive growth.

Maltem Canada is convinced that the digital field is an accelerator of evolution, at the heart of the issues that every business face today. Our company cares about its clients and recognize their value, which is why it was certified with the label Happy Clients in 2019. But a company would be nothing without its human capital, which is why we are proud to have a culture that favours employee development and were awarded the Happy at Work recognition in 2019!