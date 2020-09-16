libC Technologies and CYSEC launch SwissPKI on ARCA

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

libC Technologies, provider of solutions and services in the areas of IT security and software development and CYSEC, the European leader in confidential computing, have combined their respective technology expertise to integrate SwissPKITM, the Public Infrastructure Key Infrastructure, onto the ARCA secure execution environment, using Kubernetes.

Available on premises or as SaaS

The two companies now offer a unique SwissPKI™ Appliance solution. The SwissPKI™ is a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) which delivers robust hardware-based centralized key management backed up by strong cryptography to protect corporate business processes from cyberattacks. The SwissPKI™ solution is available on CYSEC’s ARCA secure execution environment platform either on premises with its ARCA Appliance or as a Service (SaaS) using supporting security technology infrastructure in a Swiss Tier 4 datacenter.

Operational, cost and security benefits

SwissPKI™ reduces operational overheads and costs for companies whilst increasing the security of their IT systems.

Using Kubernetes

libC Technologies and CYSEC developed this SwissPKI™ solution, using Kubernetes.

In the last few years, Kubernetes adoption has quickly accelerated, and enterprises are now in a phase of transition. There is increasing interest in the development of container-based applications with multiple developers launching competing solutions. Now that Kubernetes is the clear winner among the orchestration technologies, the number of organizations moving to the production phase is finally growing as well.

In most cases, Kubernetes infrastructures remain relatively small, and applications running on them are fairly simple. On the other hand, more and more significant applications are being migrated to these platforms, requiring additional resources and performance.

Hybrid cloud strategy adoption

Moreover, enterprises of all sizes are embracing hybrid cloud strategies that are becoming more complex and structured. We are quickly moving from a first adoption phase where data and applications are distributed manually and statically in different on-premise and cloud environments to a new paradigm in which data and application mobility is the key for flexibility and agility.

Marrying the Cloud and Kubernetes

Organizations now want the freedom to choose where applications and data should run dynamically, depending on several business, technical, and financial factors. They choose the public cloud for its flexibility and agility, while on-premise infrastructures are still a better option from efficiency, cost, and reliability perspectives. In this scenario, Kubernetes is instrumental in executing this vision, but it needs the right integration with infrastructure layers, such as security, to make it happen.