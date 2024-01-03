Lantronix and P3 Collaborate to Create End-to-End IVI Solution

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Lantronix’s proven and popular embedded in-vehicle infotainment platform is now pre-integrated with SPARQ OS, the flagship IVI software platform created by P3 Digital Services. The joint Lantronix-P3 platform affords automakers a multiplicity of benefits. Pre-integration between software and hardware accelerates time to market and minimizes technology risk. At the same time, with proven and trusted technology interoperation, the OEM can significantly save engineering and management time. The automotive manufacturer therefore can reap economies of resource and extend this lower-cost benefit to customers.

Moreover, the automotive manufacturer can bring innovative new products to market sooner and start earning revenues through the IVI platform while the OEM’s customers can be confident in a reliable, highly functional IVI platform with SPARQ OS as its foundation.

Lantronix’s AIC Platform

Lantronix’s pre-integrated AIC is built on the Qualcomm SA8155P processor to enable a next-level automotive infotainment system. The Qualcomm SA8155P processor provides automakers with one of the industry’s highest-performance SoCs that comes equipped for the high-quality user experiences of the next-generation cockpit.

The AIC deploys a bare-metal Type-1 hypervisor to enable multiple operating systems, including QNX as host OS, Android™ Automotive as guest OS and AutoSAR OS that runs on the VIP, enabling ASIL-rated safety-critical applications. SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 and is based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today.

SPARQ OS’s cockpit platform includes a diverse and growing app store with currently more than 200 apps and services. SPARQ OS also features smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and a broad array of engaging entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality while promoting sustainability.