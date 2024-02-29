Keeper Security Joins the AWS Partner Network

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security announces it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise and resources to build, market and sell customer offerings. As an APN member, Keeper joins a global network of 130,000 partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals and deliver value to customers. Keeper joined the APN to address the growing demand for robust account security and enhance the digital protections available to businesses around the world faced with the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Keeper provides a full suite of award-winning consumer and business offerings in password, secrets and privileged connection management, as well as differentiators that set Keeper apart from its competitors including dark web monitoring, secure file storage, encrypted messaging, seamless Single-Sign On (SSO) integration, compliance reporting and comprehensive event logging. Keeper’s solutions scale to organizations of all sizes, from small home offices to multinational enterprises and the largest public sector organizations. Keeper also offers a solution for managed service providers, KeeperMSP.

Keeper’s Enterprise Password Manager is designed to provide organizations with complete visibility into employee password practices, allowing IT administrators to enforce company password policies, monitor employee compliance and generate audit trails and reports. Keeper securely manages the lifecycle of privileged account credentials with Role-Based Access Controls (RBAC) and controlled credential sharing. Keeper supports the storage and use of passkeys in the vault and enables organizations to embrace a fully passwordless experience by integrating with SSO, enabling users to access their vaults without the use of a master password.

Keeper’s latest offering, KeeperPAM™, provides a next-generation Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution that is disrupting the traditional PAM market. KeeperPAM delivers enterprise-grade password, secrets and privileged connection management within a unified SaaS platform that is cost-effective, easy-to-use and simple-to-deploy. The patented cybersecurity solution enables organizations to achieve complete visibility, security, control and reporting across every privileged user on every device within an organization.

Customers prefer Keeper for:

● Enterprise Security - Keeper mitigates the risk of breaches by providing real-time protection and access to applications, systems, secrets and IT resources.

● Robust Compliance and Reporting - Keeper simplifies and strengthens auditing and compliance including support for RBAC, 2FA, FIPS 140-2 encryption, HIPAA, FINRA, SOC, ITAR and more.

● Powerful Security Insights - Keeper provides analytics into credential security and hygiene across all endpoints and systems with native SIEM integration.

Through its relationship with AWS, Keeper extends its market reach and enhances its ability to serve customers across various industries all over the world, in addition to offering Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) to Keeper’s Reseller Community of over 2,000 partners, allowing them to facilitate customer purchases in AWS Marketplace.