Benji Weber joins Mindgard as VP Engineering

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Mindgard, the cybersecurity startup specialising in protecting businesses’ AI, GenAI, and LLM solutions announced that Benji Weber has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. Weber was previously a senior engineering leader at Snyk, the rapidly-growing cybersecurity unicorn valued at over $8 billion.

At Snyk, Weber led engineering teams across the company’s software composition analysis (SCA), static application security testing (SAST), and security research products. He brings over 15 years of experience building and scaling engineering organisations, primarily in high-growth cybersecurity and cloud startups.

In his new role at Mindgard, Weber will spearhead development of the company’s groundbreaking AI security platform. This first-of-its-kind full-stack solution enables enterprises to safely build and deploy AI systems by automatically identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities through penetration testing, threat detection, and protective countermeasures.

Prior to Snyk, Weber held executive roles including at advertising technology firm Unruly (now Nexxen, part of Tremor International). He is a computer science graduate of the University of Warwick.

Mindgard recently launched a free tool called AI Security Labs that allows security teams to conduct penetration testing against a range of AI vulnerabilities, from data poisoning to model theft. The fast-growing startup has raised €3.5 million from leading investors including IQ Capital and Lakestar to capitalise on the rapidly expanding market for AI security solutions.