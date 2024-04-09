Keeper Security introduces two major privileged access capabilities

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security introduces two major privileged access capabilities now available in the Keeper platform: Time-Limited Access and Self-Destructing Records. Designed for encrypted record access and sharing, these features provide new methods to quickly and securely elevate access and revoke access rights after they have been granted – vastly reducing the gradual accumulation of unnecessary privileges and reducing the potential attack surface for organizations.

Today’s fast-paced business environment demands secure solutions as organizations are under increasing pressure to protect sensitive data and systems. Effective privileged access management is crucial for compliance with regulations such as SOX, PCI DSS and HIPAA, to ensure the security, accountability and integrity of sensitive data in accordance with specific industry requirements. Time-Limited Access and Self-Destructing Records ensure that users have the necessary access to credentials and files when required, but the permissions are automatically revoked or adjusted once the timeframe or project is completed. The precise control over permissions and access management make compliance requirements easier to maintain.

With Time-Limited Access, users can securely share records for a predetermined length of time. This can be any record in a user’s vault, including credentials, files or payment information. When that time ends, access is revoked automatically with no further action required by either party. When paired with Keeper Secrets Manager (KSM), users are able to schedule automatic rotation of a shared credential upon the expiration of access, mitigating the risk of unauthorized access and minimizing privilege abuse. This feature is beneficial when working with contractors and third parties.

Self-Destructing Records builds on this with records that automatically delete after the recipient opens the shared record. The destruction occurs after a designated period of time or once the recipient has viewed the record for five minutes, whichever comes first. A typical scenario is employee onboarding, when IT needs to share login credentials with a new staff member. IT can share the record containing those credentials and upon receipt, the original record will self-destruct, eliminating the risk associated with too many people having access to the employee’s login information. This not only enhances security by reducing the exposure window, but also helps maintain a clean and organized data environment, making it easier to identify and manage relevant information.

In an era where cyber threats are constantly evolving, Keeper remains committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements to ensure the highest level of protection for its users. The addition of encrypted record sharing to the Keeper platform provides a robust defense against a range of potential threats in both online and offline environments. By limiting access privileges, organizations can significantly reduce their attack surface and minimize the potential impact of security incidents. Learn more about Time-Limited Access and Self-Destructing Records here.