Infinigate UK&I Launches DX Insights in Partnership with Riverbed

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Infinigate UK&I, part of the Infinigate Group, the value-add distributor of cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud, is launching DX Insights, a new managed service programme enabling digital experience management and expanding partner opportunities. DX Insights, based on Riverbed’s market-leading Aternity Digital Experience Management (DEM) solution, lets organisations understand their users’ digital experience, providing a comprehensive overview of business-critical applications so they can be optimised for maximum cost-efficiency and productivity.

Available in the UK, the service represents a growth opportunity for Infinigate partners, enabling them to forge long-term, trusted relationships with customers through the constant visibility and optimisation of critical network infrastructure.

DX Insights continuously monitors the workforce user experience, offering the opportunity to reduce cost and improve workforce productivity. From identifying users impacted by performance issues and underperforming devices, to reclaiming unused software licences, running automatic remediation and assessing the impact of digital transformation initiatives, the DX Insights service quickly delivers the benefits available from Riverbed Aternity, increasing employee productivity and user experience.


