iC Consult Announces Strategic Partnership with Transmit Security

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

iC Consult is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Transmit Security, the leading innovator of identity verification and fraud prevention services, including market-leading orchestration, phishing-resistant authentication with true passwordless MFA, passkeys and modern customer identity and access management (CIAM). This partnership marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of enhanced cybersecurity measures and fraud prevention capabilities and is set to offer businesses robust, frictionless authentication experiences that exceed current compliance and security requirements.

Transmit Security has been recognized for its commitment to revolutionizing the customer authentication process, eliminating the need for passwords, and thereby significantly reducing the risk of fraud. Their decision to partner with iC Consult stems from their unparalleled expertise in IAM solutions, their global footprint in delivering state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions, and a shared vision for delivering superior cybersecurity solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

Andre Priebe, Chief Technology Officer at iC Consult

The partnership between Transmit Security and iC Consult promises to offer businesses a comprehensive approach to security, significantly reducing the risk of data breaches and fraud. This partnership is a testament to both companies’ commitment to providing secure and user-friendly digital experiences, ensuring that customer data is protected by the most advanced technologies available.