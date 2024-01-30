Horizon3.ai has been named to the Fortune Cyber 60 2023 list

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

The Fortune Cyber 60 is a new listing of the most important venture-backed startups that offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions. Horizon3.ai was added to the Early-growth-stage companies category and is the only company on the list that offers an autonomous penetration testing solution like NodeZero™.

The Horizon3.ai NodeZero platform is a SaaS-based autonomous penetration testing solution used to continuously assess an enterprise’s attack surface. NodeZero helps organizations uncover exploitable vulnerabilities, weak and/or reused credentials, deficient security controls, exposed data, misconfigurations, weak security policies, and dangerous product defaults that exist within their networks. NodeZero chains these weaknesses together to discover attack paths an attacker could use to compromise user accounts, applications, domains, on-premises devices, and cloud resources.

To construct the Fortune Cyber 60 list, Lightspeed Venture Partners surveyed over 300 cybersecurity startups based on market data provided by Pitchbook. Lightspeed requested data regarding revenue and current and prior year growth rates and sorted the companies that responded according to their ARR, followed by growth rate, and prior year growth rate as tiebreakers.