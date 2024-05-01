Harmonic Security has announced Harmonic Insights

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Harmonic Security has announced the availability of Harmonic Insights. The data security platform monitors and secures sensitive data in the age of generative AI (GenAI) so organizations can adopt this nascent technology safely. The company is also pleased to announce that In-Q-Tel, Inc. (IQT), the not-for-profit strategic investor for the US national security community and America’s allies, has also taken an investment in the firm. The two developments set the stage for the next growth phase of the company which launched in October 2023 with $7m in ‘seed’ funding from Ten Eleven Venture Capital as well as 14 other private investors.

Harmonic Insights has been developed with the input of over 50 CISOs from some of the world’s largest companies and provides visibility into GenAI adoption within the enterprise. With Harmonic, security teams get a risk assessment of all active AI applications so organizations can identify risks that could lead to compliance, security, or privacy incidents.

Sascha Maier, CISO of SV Group said: “We wanted to adopt GenAI tools but were worried about the risks to our sensitive data. Existing controls could block the whole category, but that’s not what we wanted. Harmonic gives me visibility and control. I’m excited to roll out their ’human-like’ data protection. Current-gen DLP is too much effort for my team and doesn’t find things I care about."

Detailing why IQT has decided to invest in Harmonic Security, Will Howerton, Principal at IQT said: “The issue of data protection is a critical national priority and the advent of GenAI potentially supercharges the threat both for government and the organizations that work with them. Harmonic Security is ahead of the issue and in a short space of time has developed the innovative technology needed to stay on top of the risks involved with adopting AI.”

Dave Palmer, General Partner, TenEleven adds: “GenAI has come quicker than we could have imagined, and security must be equally fast. The rate at which Harmonic is innovating is truly exciting and has the potential to revolutionize the data security industry.”

Jerry Perullo, former CISO of the New York Stock Exchange and Angel Investor concludes: “AI adoption has moved from a threat to a must-have in the Board-CISO conversation. Harmonic enables security teams to leverage AI themselves while also providing a path to saying yes to business.”