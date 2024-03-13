Hanwha Vision adds new dual-light capabilities to Q series AI cameras

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hanwha Vision is now offering dual-light capabilities, with White LED lights and infrared in its intelligent Q Series AI cameras, to deliver enhanced and cost-effective low-light performance - ideal for keeping a wide range of outside areas safe.

The dual-light QNE-C9013RL and QNE-C8013RL cameras remove the need for external illumination sources. This reduces the costs of additional lighting, whilst avoiding light pollution from constant lighting as the cameras only use the white light when needed. The range is further complemented with a flateye design for easy installation.

Combining this dual-light capability with artificial Intelligence analytics means that these cameras provide highly accurate object - vehicle and people - detection at up to 4K resolution, even in low-light scenarios.

Automatic illumination

When people or vehicles enter a specified area, the cameras automatically switch from a discreet IR mode to illumination using a warm white light. This provides brighter, safer environments for pedestrians while also functioning as a criminal deterrent by shining or strobing a bright light on people loitering or suspicious activities. This makes the range well suited for many different uses, including protecting retail and commercial premises, or providing peace of mind and a warm welcome in residential areas.

The 3000K warm white LED light allows for full colour capture at night without washing out reflective surfaces or causing overexposure and, with aperture ratios of F1.6 and F1.2, the cameras provide exceptional low-light performance.

AI for fewer false alarms

The recent addition of AI to Hanwha Vision’s Q series cameras enables accurate people and vehicle classification by filtering out irrelevant motion triggers, such as moving animals and waving trees, ultimately generating fewer false alarms for operators. As a result, team efficiency improves and users can conduct effective forensic searches, while also realising more efficient use of recording bandwidth.

The dual-light Q series cameras have a wide range of AI-driven features, including AI-based WiseStream III video compression, for bandwidth reduction and WiseNRII noise reduction, to limit blur in noisy, low-light environments.

AI-based business intelligence

The dual-light Q series models, similarly to the Q series AI range, come with business intelligence features including heatmap, people counting, vehicle counting, and queue management. This provides end users with an affordable way to get data-driven insights from video, without having to install additional cameras. Such insights can help businesses make more informed strategic decisions and increase revenue.

Easy installation

A refreshed design for the flateye camera means that it is easier and more intuitive to install. Pan, tilt, and rotate can also be quickly adjusted by simply unscrewing one screw.