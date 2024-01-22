Expert Comment: Tietovery’s Swedish Data Cente impacted by Akira Ransomware Attack

January 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder at Blackfog

Finnish IT services and enterprise cloud hosting provider Tietoevry has suffered a ransomware attack impacting cloud hosting customers in one of its data centers in Sweden, with the attack reportedly conducted by the Akira ransomware gang.

Tietoevry is a Finnish IT services company offering managed services and cloud hosting for the enterprise. The company employs approximately 24,000 people worldwide and had a 2023 revenue of $3.1 billion.

Tietoevry confirmed today that the ransomware attack occurred Friday night into Saturday morning and has impacted one of their data centres in Sweden.

Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog comments:

“Following a ransomware attack back in 2021 that did manage to cause disruption, Tietoevry should be applauded for taking additional measures to protect their infrastructure against future attacks. The Akira ransomware group, who claimed responsibility for the attack, has been extremely active over the last year with at least 20 or more claimed attacks in 2023 alone according to our data, across a range of sectors, from education to healthcare and others.

Attacks like these can present huge ramifications to an organisation if successful: Cybercriminals frequently target service providers as an accessible route for maximum disruption, with minimal exertion - compromising just one single provider has the potential to impact a large majority of customers. Although succumbing to extortion demands might appear to be the quickest path to recovery, it is crucial for organisations to prioritise preventive technologies. Implementing measures like anti data exfiltration can thwart attackers before the situation reaches a critical point.”