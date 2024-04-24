EveryCloud IT Security is proud to announce the advancement of their existing partnership with Transmit Security

April 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

This development marks a significant step forward as we join forces through a joint go-to-market initiative to tackle the prevailing challenges of fraud and friction in online consumer transactions. As leaders in the field of identity, this collaboration represents a significant stride forward in their shared commitment to enhancing security measures and delivering exceptional solutions to their clients.

Transmit Security has been recognised for its commitment to revolutionising the customer authentication process, eliminating the need for passwords, and thereby significantly reducing the risk of fraud. Their decision to partner with EveryCloud stems from their unparalleled expertise in IAM solutions, their global footprint in delivering state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions, and a shared vision for delivering superior cybersecurity solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

The partnership between Transmit Security and EveryCloud promises to offer businesses a comprehensive approach to security, significantly reducing the risk of data breaches and fraud. This partnership is a testament to both companies’ commitment to providing secure and user-friendly digital experiences, ensuring that customer data is protected by the most advanced technologies available.