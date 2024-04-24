Satellite Applications Catapult Trials Arqit Network Secure

April 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Arqit Quantum Inc., a leader in quantum-safe encryption, announce the successful trial deployment of Arqit’s Network Secure product by the Satellite Applications Catapult which works across the space sector to make use of and benefit from satellite technologies.

The satellite sector is strategically important with long lived sensitive data and so is a prime target for intellectual property theft. Satellite sector organisations must ensure they are safe from both current and future cyber threats including from quantum computing. Nation states and cyber adversaries are known to be deploying "store-now, decrypt-later" attacks, stockpiling encrypted data to decrypt it with the advent of quantum computing. There is an urgent need to harden encryption for network infrastructure today both for users transmitting data over satellite infrastructure as well as for the multitude of organisations in the supply chain that develop and operate it.