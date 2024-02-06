Delinea Bolsters Appoint Kate Reed as Chief Marketing Officer

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Delinea announced that Kate Reed has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With more than two decades of experience in technology and cybersecurity, Reed assumes leadership of all marketing functions and initiatives and will play a pivotal role in growing Delinea’s global footprint.

Reed has a proven track record of executing successful go-to-market strategies and bolstering brand recognition on a global scale. She most recently served as CMO at Devo, a global leader in enterprise logging and security analytics, and was previously also CMO at Syniti, an enterprise data management provider. Reed also held various marketing leadership roles at IBM over more than 15 years, including as CMO for IBM’s $2.5B cybersecurity division where she led a global team of 200+ marketing professionals.