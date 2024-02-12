Rechercher
Darren Williams, BlackFog Comment: France’s National Commission on Informatics and Liberty (CNIL) has revealed 33 million French citizens had data stolen

February 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO of Blackfog

France’s National Commission on Informatics and Liberty (CNIL) has
revealed 33 million French citizens had data stolen via a massive
security breach at two third-party healthcare payment services, Viamedis
and Almerys. Affected data included DoB, marital status, social security
numbers and insurance information. In response to this news,
Darren Williams, CEO and Founder, BlackFog explains:

“Healthcare services and providers continue to be massively
targeted, often due to the very nature of the data they hold, coupled
with the lack of funding for cybersecurity solutions and practices.
Given the severity of this attack, the healthcare sector and other
organizations in France will no doubt take note and make cybersecurity a
priority going forward. With the personal data of 33 million people
involved, it will be some time before we know the true fallout from this
attack. Organizations must look to newer technologies to prevent data
exfiltration, as once data has been exfiltrated, there is no stopping
cybercriminals from relentlessly targeting victims through social
engineering, phishing, and other types of attacks.”


Security Vulnerability

