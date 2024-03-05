Darktrace Federal Achieves FedRAMP High In Process Designation

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Darktrace Federal announced that it has received a High Impact Level “In Process” designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMPâ). Darktrace Federal’s Cyber AI Mission Defense™ and Cyber AI Email Protection™ products are now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace. In cooperation with its FedRAMP sponsor Darktrace Federal is targeting authorization this fall.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. This designation marks a critical milestone for Darktrace Federal to be able to deliver information technology (IT), operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and email security to the U.S. federal government via cloud-native deployments, empowering agencies to combat threats ranging from stealthy insiders to zero-day attacks and supply chain compromises. Darktrace Federal anticipates achievement of full FedRAMP High authorization later this year.

With over 400 security controls, High Impact Level represents the highest standard for cloud security controls granted by the FedRAMP Project Management Office (PMO). It authorizes a company to handle the U.S. federal government’s Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in cloud environments, establishing a public-private partnership to promote advancement of more secure information technologies. Darktrace Federal is joining a select group, as fewer than 60 vendors, and even fewer in the cybersecurity space, are either in process or authorized for High Impact Level.

While Darktrace Federal’s Cyber AI Mission Defense™ solution has initial deployments defending some Department of Defense IT and OT facilities, FedRAMP High authorization will enable cloud-native deployments of Darktrace for increased visibility, flexibility and mission capabilities. It will also enable Darktrace Federal to offer Cyber AI Email Protection™ in cloud environments for the government’s most sensitive unclassified data.

Darktrace Federal products use Darktrace’s proven Self-Learning AI to protect network, cloud, OT and email environments, all with a zero-trust central focus, which is critical as the U.S. government continues to modernize its digital infrastructure. The solutions are designed to uplift human security teams with AI-driven investigations and AI-written reports. This will increase efficiency, productivity and security team capabilities, saving critical hours providing easy-to-use tools to stay ahead of evolving threats and bridge the cyber skills gap.

Darktrace Federal products can now be found in the FedRAMP Marketplace.