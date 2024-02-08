CrowdStrike and AWS Select 22 Startups for the AWS & CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Accelerator

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

CrowdStrike announced the 22 companies selected for the inaugural Amazon Web Services (AWS) & CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) based startups. Chosen from hundreds of applicants, the cohort will receive customized mentorship, technical expertise and partnership opportunities from the AWS Startup Loft Accelerator (SLA) program, with a potential to receive funding from CrowdStrike’s strategic investment vehicle, CrowdStrike® Falcon Fund.

Selected startups will be enrolled in a free 10-week, equity-free program that includes office hours with AWS and CrowdStrike industry experts and executives, access to top-tier cybersecurity global investors, enablement sessions and up to $25,000 in AWS Activate Credits, among other exclusive benefits. The program will conclude with an in-person Demo Day during RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco, where a panel of experts will name one innovation award winner.

“CrowdStrike took cybersecurity to the cloud by building on AWS – together we’ve propelled how companies build and secure their businesses in the cloud, from code to runtime,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “We are thrilled to partner with AWS to share tech expertise, best practices and business-critical resources for the next-generation of cybersecurity innovators building on AWS and the Falcon platform.”

“AWS is excited to collaborate with CrowdStrike in providing this cybersecurity accelerator program. As the most secure cloud provider, AWS has helped many cybersecurity startups rapidly scale and expand their businesses,” said Kellen O’Connor, EMEA managing director for startups at AWS. “With the accelerator program providing access to cutting edge AI, cybersecurity experts, technical resources and AWS’ reliable infrastructure, it will empower the startups to scale up while driving innovation in cybersecurity forward."

The 2024 cohort:

Aim (formerly Haka Security)

Apex Security

Apono

Bfore.Ai

elba

Eureka Security

GYTPOL

Heyhack

Illustria

Lasso Security

LayerX Security

Miggo Security

Mindflow

Myrror Security

Oligo Security

onum

Opus Security

Raito

Red Access

Seal Security

Token Security

Tracebit