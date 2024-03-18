Rechercher
Comment on new guidance on SCADA from NCSC

March 2024 by Chris Doman, CTO and co-founder, Cado Security

The reactive comment from Chris Doman, CTO and co-founder, Cado Security on the new guidance by NCSC on cloud-hosted Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).

"This report comes off the back of two trends; SCADA systems are increasingly not only connected to the internet, but also hosted in the cloud. This brings easier access to the data but can also increase the attack surface. There is a wider concern and awareness of the security of critical national infrastructure, and the potential for cyber attacks to cause physical damage, partly due to world events."


