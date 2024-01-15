Closed Door Security Becomes UAE’s First Chartered Cyber Security Business

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

William Wright, CEO of Closed Door Security, is one of the world’s first to achieve Chartered Cyber Security status – the new accreditation set to professionalise the cyber security industry

Closed Door Security, the UAE’s leading provider of attack-driven cyber security assessments, today announced its CEO and founder, William Wright, has just been awarded with a Chartership in Cyber Security, turning the company into one of the world’s most highly accredited cyber security firms.

The accreditation was awarded by the Cyber Scheme, which recently became one of the first licensed bodies for Cyber Security Chartership in the UK. The Cyber Security Chartership scheme has been set up to professionalise the cyber security industry, and much like Chartership in the accountancy industry, today cyber security professionals can sit assessments to gain professional titles, ranging from Associate, Principal to Chartered. The initiative was launched as a pilot scheme after the UK Cyber Security Council was granted Royal Chartered status, which means it now has the power to set the standards within the industry and award professional titles for those working in the cyber profession.

Mr Wright is one of first 40 people in the world to achieve Chartership, which highlights his depth of knowledge and skills in cyber. This also offers Closed Door Security clients in the UAE an enhanced level of service, giving them the confidence that their cyber security is safe in the hands of one of the world’s most highly accredited and professional security testing organisations.

Founded in 2021, Closed Door Security, is an attack-driven cyber specialist which helps improve the security of its clients through red teaming and penetration testing. Offering a full spectrum of services, ranging from IASME Certification to CREST-Accredited penetration testing, Closed Door Security’s objective is to systematically unearth all potential vulnerabilities and provide guidance to enhance enterprise cyber resilience. The company has recently expanded its presence in the UAE, showcasing its expertise at GITEX 2023 and securing projects throughout the GCC region.

The company has also experienced significant growth over the last year, increasing its presence across Europe, while expanding its workforce and opening new offices in the United States market with Closed Door Security (US) LLC.