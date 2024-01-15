Abacus Group Expands UK Presence with Edinburgh Office Opening

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Abacus Group announced the opening of a new office in central Edinburgh to expand its research and development and customer support capabilities while leveraging the rich local talent pool in the area. The strategic move follows the company’s 15% growth in revenues last year, building on the 21% recorded in 2022.

The new office is already being utilised by a number of employees, and Abacus expects to fill additional roles by early 2024 to support projected growth of 19%, whilst having the added benefit of providing new jobs to the area. As it looks to increase headcount by 10-20% this year, Abacus anticipates using its Edinburgh facility as a base to recruit for security analysts, cloud architects and systems engineers, in addition to offering prospective candidates posts in a wide range of customer service, or helpdesk support roles.

Key to the decision to opt for Edinburgh is the opportunity the city provides to support emerging talent looking to get into the sector. The city has a reputation for having a highly skilled and diverse workforce and is renowned for its research and innovation, especially in sectors such as technology and finance. Abacus will actively be speaking to universities in and around the Edinburgh region, with a view to getting involved in graduate recruitment schemes in the future.

The office opening forms part of the company’s ambition for sustainable growth, driven by demand from clients in Scotland; the wider UK and by the opportunity to extend support to clients across the EU, after it expanded its client base significantly in 2023. It also acts as a strategic extension of Abacus’s London office, backed by the expertise of the 40+ strong team based in the English capital.

The new office will accommodate 15 employees, with plans to be considering larger office options in the next 12-24 months.