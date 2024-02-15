Climb Channel Solutions Launches Worldwide Partnership with Panzura

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. is announced their partnership with Panzura, an award-winning, hybrid, multi-cloud, end-to-end data management platform, with the signing of a worldwide contract.

Through this partnership, Panzura will utilize Climb Channel Solutions’ network of partners to build relationships and accelerate the company’s growth as a channel-first organization. Climb will be working with and onboarding 99% of Panzura’s current DVARs to grow their business. Current resellers of Panzura will be able to take advantage of Climb’s fast, agile, and flexible business model, as well as a full stack of solutions with over 100 vetted vendors. Climb’s existing resellers can look forward to enhancing their solution stack with Panzura, which provides unstructured data mobility, access, security, and control through a single, global file system.

The Panzura Platform simplifies data management and data center consolidation, improving secure access, empowering collaboration, and letting you drive better fiscal outcomes faster than ever. Climb’s resellers and their customers will benefit from Panzura’s proven technology, fast path to infrastructure modernization, and its added layers of ransomware resilience as they move more workloads to the cloud.