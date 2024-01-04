Call for ban on ransomware payments to combat attacks on hospitals - BlackFog Commentary

January 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog

A new report by Emsisoft documents an increase in ransomware attacks in the US, specifically on hospitals, and calls for a ban on ransomware payments to combat this escalating problem. The report cited a University of Minnesota School of Public Health study, that reveals between 2016 and 2021, delays and errors resulting from attacks on the US healthcare sector is estimated to have killed about one American per month. The commentary from Darren Williams, CEO and Founder, BlackFog:

“The ban on ransomware payments is an important step to combat the growing ransomware problem in the US and globally. Ransomware’s demonstrated danger to the healthcare system is increasingly alarming. While cyberattacks can be a major disruption to any organization, they can be especially crippling for hospitals and healthcare facilities, with large volumes of confidential data subject to data exfiltration, putting patients’ lives at risk.

While paying a ransom may seem like a viable solution, it only contributes to extensive harm in the long term. If cybercriminals know hospitals or other businesses are willing to cooperate, they are likely to continue with their attacks. Implementing a ban on ransomware payments, specifically for hospitals, will ensure that payment is not possible, and hopefully deter cybercriminals from targeting the healthcare industry.”