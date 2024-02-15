AppOmni Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

AppOmni, the pioneer of SaaS security posture management (SSPM), has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at AppOmni. This year, 86% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 31 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that AppOmni stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

AppOmni has sought to build a culture where all employees feel appreciated and supported, in perfect alignment with Great Place To Work’s identified priorities: Particularly clear and honest leadership, fair treatment, and employee recognition. That’s especially relevant when fostering cutting edge innovation in an emerging discipline such as SSPM that’s poised to become dominant throughout the industry. And those plans and initiatives are certainly paying off: Almost all employees, 98%, say they’ve been welcomed to the company ranks, 94% say they’ve been given responsibility, and 93% praise management’s honesty and ethical business.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.