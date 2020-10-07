alter way certified ISO/CEI 27001 :2013

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

alter way has just become one of the very few companies to be ISO/CEI 27001:2013 certified, a guarantee of security for the infrastructures & data of its customers. In order to support the strong growth of its outsourcing activity, alter way committed in 2020 to a multi-year certification process. The latter will enable alter way to increase its high-availability capacity, already renowned for several years (cf 01 Net ranking) - with a qualitative and safety approach at the highest level of the state of art.

alter way also projects itself with even more assets in the fast-growing market of digital platforms outsourcing, with the large companies, organizations and e-commerce players.

In order to face the growing security expectations, alter way carries on the strengthening of its expertise in order to ensure the best outsourcing infrastructure to its clients. alter way structured, documented and conformed its outsourcing activity to the requirements of the ISO/CEI 27001:2013 standard, one of the stringent in terms of information security.

This world-renowned certification attests to the good practices and procedures set up by alter way in terms of internal information systems security and protection of its customers’ information and data. It entails a constant reassessment of risks and is part of a constant safety improvement process.

Carried out by LTSI, internationally accredited certifying organization, this label attests to the effectiveness of the Information Security Management System (ISMS), alter way’s organization quality and the best practices implemented to guarantee the security of the infrastructures and processed information.