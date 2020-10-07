Matrix Wins the Time2Leap R&D Award for Its Face Recognition Device
October 2020 by Marc Jacob
Matrix has bagged the Time2Leap Awards for Research & Development for designing and manufacturing its Face Recognition device. This award is to promote MSME and Start-up’s to scale up and showcase their key innovations to global markets for considerable impact on economic and social development of India.
Matrix’s Face Recognition device is based on cutting-edge Machine Learning technology where the device learns to detect and identify a human face based on intelligent and artificial video analytics (IVA).
Tweeter