Zscaler extends strategic partnership with VMware

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Zscaler, Inc. announced an expanded strategic partnership with VMware to help organisations simplify security in the new, dynamic workplace.

The dramatic shifts in business needs of the past year require organisations to transform their IT infrastructure by rethinking networking and security. By more closely aligning the next-generation networking and security capabilities from both companies, Zscaler will work with VMware to help large global enterprises simplify the adoption of a complete Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture and more effectively implement Zero Trust security.

Customers can expect to benefit from:

• Proven, Industry-leading providers: Brings together two industry leaders in cloud-delivered networking and security to serve the needs of the largest enterprise customers

• Expanded product collaboration: Enhanced interoperability of products that will make it easier for customers to deploy and operate best-of-breed security and networking infrastructure

• Partnering for customer success: Joint technical, sales and marketing engagement that will accelerate our ability to support the most forward-leaning customers