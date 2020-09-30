Gfi becomes Inetum

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Today, the Gfi Group has announced its new name and becomes Inetum, Positive digital flow. This new identity is the culmination of an ongoing growth strategy that its CEO Vincent Rouaix has led over the past 10 years, through organic growth and successive acquisitions with the aim to expand the Group’s portfolio of solutions and to roll it out internationally. Its most recent acquisition, that of IECISA in April this year, enabled the Group to reach a turnover of €2.3 billion (pro forma) and nearly 27,000 employees worldwide. The Group now operates in 26 countries – in Europe, Latin America, the United States, Africa and Southeast Asia. The new name takes effect today, and will be rolled out to all of the Group’s subsidiaries.

A new image to embody what the group has become. A name that asserts its ambitious, entrepreneurial spirit of conquest. A name that has its roots in the Latin word “incrementum”, which means growth. A graphic expression that represents the combination of talents that form one single entity, and that ends in a “pixelised” arrow to symbolise the Group’s growth, pointing towards the future.

As a historic pioneer in the sector, the Gfi group has developed while maintaining the bold, entrepreneurial culture of its beginnings. Gfi has grown along with societal, economic and technological changes, and is now preparing to write a new chapter in its history.

The new name will enable it better to embody the expertise of a group that has developed and diversified its offering of solutions and its global presence, while at the same time addressing the new challenges of its clients and of society. The world has entered a post-digital-transformation era in which needs and usages are continuously reinvented, and for which solutions do not yet exist. In this perpetually changing world, the challenge for companies and organisations is to adapt to an ongoing digital flow that opens economic, managerial and social perspectives to them. For Inetum, this digital flow must be used to serve the performance and positive impact that companies, organisations and institutions have on women, men, and society as a whole. Helping them to get the best out of digital flow – this is the mission that Inetum takes on, to make this new digital world a world of success and commitment.

A mission that is based on a three-pronged approach of proximity-closeness, automation-industrialisation-digitisation, and solutions-innovation. For Inetum, this new identity is also an opportunity to highlight its offer of solutions to meet its clients’ challenges. The current context is accelerating the upheavals that we see in all business sectors. Inetum’s strength lies in its capacity to address these challenges in all sectors, by creating the right blend of expertise for each client’s specific needs. Such solutions include:

Omnicommerce: in a sector that is already in turmoil, lockdown has further accelerated changes in consumer behaviour, while weakening players that have been lagging in their transformation; we devise agile innovations to enable our clients better to meet consumers’ expectations and to transform rapidly, by revising their retail model, allowing more customisation, creating new experiences for consumers, etc.

Industry 4.0: industrial sovereignty, localisation of production, and limiting the impact on the climate are key topics in the economic policy of France and Europe; Industry 4.0 must enable manufacturers better to address consumers’ needs, and at the same time produce faster and limit their environmental footprint, by providing the key to the industrial renewal that society is expecting.

Cybersecurity: with usages that are becoming more and more digitised, teleworking that is developing fast, and the economic battle that is intensifying, organisations are increasingly vulnerable to attacks; reinforcing their protection can only work if all stakeholders are made aware of these issues, which are vital;

Smart Cities: the health crisis has accelerated transformation in urban as well as rural environments; if data management is key to a successful mutation to steer and adapt cities by anticipating the usages of their inhabitants, then the key lies in organisations’ capacity to produce, analyse and understand these data.

Digital Banking & Insurance: with lockdown reducing access to bank branches, the digitisation of uses has taken a leap in a matter of months, pushing players in the sector to catch up with a growing backlog; while fintechs have created new uses at the speed of lightning, the challenge for other players is to take a lead by continuously innovating and inventing the usages of the future.