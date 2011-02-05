Zivver Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Email Security

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

According to Gartner, “Continued increases in the volume and success of phishing attacks and migration to cloud email require a re-evaluation of email security controls and processes. Security and risk management leaders must ensure that their existing solution remains appropriate for the changing landscape.”

“The adoption of cloud email systems continues to grow, forcing security and risk management leaders to evaluate the native capabilities offered by these providers,” said Gartner analysts Mark Harris, Peter Firstbrook, Ravisha Chugh and Mario de Boer in the report.[1] Exploring this further; Microsoft’s Office 365 (incorporating Outlook email) is the most popular cloud-based office solution used by enterprises across the globe today. While the software continues to evolve, certain security vulnerabilities remain. Namely, the data loss prevention (DLP) functionalities offered by Office 365 can make it particularly prone to accidental data leaks. Zivver can integrate seamlessly with Office 365 – as well as with Exchange On-Premises and Google’s Gmail cloud email system - providing users with improved security in the form of best-practice encryption, authentication and access control while improving compliance and reducing the likelihood of human error and costly data leaks.

Market description of EDP in the Gartner report states, “Email is fundamentally unsecure, and email data protection (EDP) solutions add encryption to track and prevent unauthorised access to email content before or after it has been sent. EDP can also help prevent accidental data loss due to misdirect recipients.”[1] “We believe that being named as a Representative Vendor for Email Data Protection by Gartner is a testimony to the superior capabilities of our secure email solution, which empowers employees to be able to share information securely, with confidence and with ease,” said Rick Goud, CIO & Founder, Zivver. “Furthermore, in our opinion, by easily integrating with, and improving the security of, the world’s most widely used cloud email systems - Office 365, Exchange and Google Workspace – we’re able to optimise email data protection for the growing number of organisations migrating to the cloud.”

¹ Gartner, “Market Guide for Email Security,” Mark Harris, Peter Firstbrook, Ravisha Chugh, Mario de Boer, October 7, 2021.