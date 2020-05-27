Woodruff Sawyer Adopts CyberCube’s Broking Manager

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

US-based Insurance brokerage Woodruff Sawyer has partnered with CyberCube to become one of the first organizations to leverage CyberCube’s “Broking Manager” in its insurance advisory services.

Woodruff Sawyer, a 100-year-old insurance broker headquartered in San Francisco, advises clients on business risks and risk mitigation in the areas of cyber liability, management liability, property and casualty and employee benefits. Broking Manager is the first software-as-a-service application CyberCube has built specifically for the insurance broking community, and offers a stream-lined approach to generating the financial exposure impact that helps clients make informed decisions on coverages and limits.

Broking Manager allows Woodruff Sawyer to quantify and explain to their clients, both large and small, the sources and financial impact of cyber risk exposure. The platform also produces reports that can be used to educate prospects and clients on potential sources of loss, recent and relevant cyber events, and peer-to-peer benchmarking.

Broking Manager complements CyberCube’s two existing products: Portfolio Manager and Account Manager, which are designed for risk carriers and are used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem.