Opengear Adds NetOps to Out-of-Band Management, With Launch Of Operations Manager Appliances

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Opengear announced the launch of the new NetOps Console Servers: the OM1200 and the OM2200. These appliances are the first of their kind, capable of running standard Docker containers, and bringing Smart Out-of-Band and NetOps automation together in a single piece of hardware.

As the market specialize in Out-of-Band management with 75% of Fortune 100 companies using its solutions, Opengear’s unique approach raises the bar for the rest of the industry, providing NetOps automation tools to network engineers for everyday management of their infrastructure. Continued innovation is key to meeting the evolving needs of network resilience.

The new NetOps Console Servers are the only Out-of-Band appliances in the industry to feature both an x86 processor and a secure boot process to protect against configuration and firmware tampering.

• The units support standard Docker applications, which means users can deploy their own automation modules, and third-party or Opengear NetOps Modules, on the console server itself.

• The embedded TPM 2.0 chip adds a level of physical security to Out-of-Band provisioning that is unique to Opengear appliances, keeping its content protected even in insecure remote facilities.

• A large internal flash memory (16GB/64GB in the OM1200/2200) provides enough storage to keep configuration and software files on site, where they are needed.

Both the OM1200 and the OM2200 form key elements of Opengear’s Network Resilience Platform, which is managed by the Lighthouse management software, and includes the company’s award-winning Smart OOBTM Console Servers (ACM7000, IM7200, and CM7100 appliances). Opengear has always embraced an open architecture— in fact, that’s where the “Open” in Opengear came from—and all products are Linux based. This continues with the expansion into NetOps, with standard tools such as Ansible, Docker and Python at the core of the new OM appliances.