WhiteHat Security Becomes NTT Application Security

July 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

WhiteHat Security announced it has formally changed its name to NTT Application Security.

The new name will not affect any change in ownership of the organization and provides a closer identity with the parent company of which it remains a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary. NTT Application Security will continue to be powered by WhiteHat’s cloud-based application security platform.

The name change is the next step in progression following the acquisition of WhiteHat Security by NTT Security Corporation in July 2019. The move reinforces the two security-focused companies’ intention to communicate a unified strategy for serving its global customers, partners and prospects.

Alongside the name change, NTT Application Security will play a critical role in NTT’s integrated platform strategy and continue to bolster the organization’s enterprise application security capabilities.




