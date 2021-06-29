ReliaQuest Expands Board of Directors with Veteran Technology Leaders

July 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

ReliaQuest announced the appointments of Mike Burkland, John Spiliotis and John Fernandez to its board of directors. The strategic additions further strengthen the company’s senior leadership team to support its rapid employee and revenue growth. Burland, Spiliotis and Fernandez join recently appointed board member Kara Wilson, adding industry expertise across sales, marketing, cloud and finance to the ReliaQuest board.

John Spiliotis joins the ReliaQuest board of directors, serving as a go-to-market advisor. Spiliotis brings more than 35 years of technology leadership experience across multiple industries. While at Palo Alto Networks from 2013-2017, he was responsible for driving the company’s direct and indirect sales in the Americas across all customer segments. Currently, Spiliotis is a member of the KKR Next Generation Technology team, a senior operating advisor at LLR Partners and an advisor to several venture capital and private equity-backed cybersecurity companies.

Mike Burkland is the chairman of the board and former president and CEO at Five9, a cloud contact center solution provider. Through Burkland’s leadership, Five9 has increased its revenue by 50x and increased its valuation by 700x to over 10 billion, becoming one of the largest and fastest growing providers of cloud contact center software. Before Five9, Burkland was the CEO of several enterprise software and cloud companies in market segments ranging from systems management and content management to security and CRM. He also led three private companies through successful acquisitions by public companies.

With more than two decades of experience leading finance organizations, John Fernandez brings extensive experience working with high-growth software companies, ranging in size from start-ups to large public companies. He has accomplished work in the area of capital raising, both debt and equity, and has successfully completed and integrated multiple transactions in software mergers and acquisitions. His prior employers include Rearden Commerce, Siebel Systems and UBS Financial Services. Fernandez currently serves as the CFO and executive vice president of global operations for ForgeRock, an enterprise identity platform company.