WhiteCanyon Software Receives NCSC Commercial Product Assurance Certification

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

WhiteCanyon Software, the data erasure and computer diagnostic software provider, announced that WipeDrive has received certification by the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in the Commercial Product Assurance scheme (CPA). ​WipeDrive has completed a rigorous independent testing process validating its ability to permanently erase data from hard drives. It also verified the overwrite patterns WipeDrive implements and the resulting certified report.

This assessment recognizes WhiteCanyon’s focus on building a reliable, proven solution for the data erasure market. “For 22 years we have pursued meaningful accreditations for WipeDrive, since our customers rely on WipeDrive for proper end of life disposal of their IT assets,” said WhiteCanyon Software’s CEO, Paul Katzoff, “This certification differentiates WipeDrive from free and open source tools. We are proud to have obtained the NCSC CPA certification and commit to additional certifications for our global customers.”

The NCSC CPA Certification process rigorously tests WipeDrive to meet their Overwriting Tools for Magnetic Media standards. This in-depth testing found WipeDrive met and/or exceeded the NCSC’s stringent data security policies.

For many U.K. and North America government and military agencies, the NCSC certification on information security products is the de facto accreditation of software data wipe tools. For corporations, NCSC certification offers confidence that an IT security solution has been tested and approved by an independent third party. With NCSC CPA certification, WipeDrive establishes itself as the premier disk wiping software that meets and exceeds all major international standards for secure data sanitization, including:

NIST 800:88 R1

US Department of Defense, DOD 5220.22-M

US Army, AR380-19

US Navy Staff Office Publication, NAVSO P-5239-26 for RLL

US Air Force System Security 5020

National Computer Security Center, NCSC-TG-025