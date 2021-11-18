Westcon-Comstor expands Zscaler distribution agreement

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Westcon-Comstor is announcing the expansion of its distribution agreement with Zscaler, the leader in cloud security.

As announced in August of this year, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ is featured on Westcon-Comstor’s EMEA go-to-market initiative, Westcon Next Generation Solutions (NGS). This latest expansion of the agreement, however, brings Westcon’s offering of Zscaler’s Zero Trust offering to new markets throughout Europe, namely Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden with future expansion into APAC also planned.

Westcon NGS provides the channel with the solutions to enable a secure path to digital transformation, and help partners unlock recurring revenue in a cloud-first world. The relationship will see Westcon NGS boost the capabilities within its Zero Trust Access pillar.

Recognised in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways, as a 10th consecutive year leader - and the sole leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant, Zscaler is redefining the networking and security market. It provides enterprise and corporate customers a best-in-class, next generation cybersecurity offering built especially for the distributed cloud world.

Unlike complex and disjointed on-premise security products designed for yesterday’s network, Zscaler’s proxy-based architecture, built on an industry-leading SASE framework delivers a high quality user experience, superior security and data protection. It reduces the attack surface by directly connecting users to applications, via a Zero Trust approach.

Westcon NGS encompasses four solutions pillars: Zero Trust access, IoT/OT security, next generation SOC and secure cloud/DevOps. Focusing on solutions rather than specific vendor technologies, the company helps partners identify the solutions best suited to them, their customers and their long-term strategies, from its comprehensive portfolio.