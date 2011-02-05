Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Nuvias Group Further Invests in Cyber Security and the BeLux Market with Deltalink Acquisition

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Nuvias Group is further accelerating its growth through a second investment this year, by acquiring Deltalink, the Value-Add Distributor (VAD) of cyber security and networking solutions, based in Belgium.

With the Deltalink acquisition, Nuvias adds to prior investments in the BeLux market, significantly augmenting its cyber security assets and extending its networking range. Deltalink brings a highly qualified team and long-standing vendor and partner relationships that extend and bolster our business enabling accelerated growth.

With Nuvias, Deltalink intercepts an opportunity, a rapid growth trajectory, through scalable service assets, such as expanded finance and logistics, and additional specialist services, increasing the value proposition for customers and partners.




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 